(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has proposed a bold plan to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need to halt all Western military aid to Kiev. Szijjarto contends that the substantial influx of weapons, coupled with Ukraine's reluctance to engage in meaningful negotiations, has exacerbated the situation, making peace unattainable.



In an interview with Austrian news site Exxpress, Szijjarto underscored the urgency of ending foreign arms shipments to Ukraine, asserting that the continued supply of weapons has only prolonged the war and resulted in more casualties. The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the current approach, stating that despite significant weapon deliveries and financial aid, the destruction of Ukraine persists.



Addressing concerns about the potential vulnerability of Ukraine in the absence of foreign military aid, Szijjarto emphasized that the key to preventing further escalation lies in initiating negotiations and revitalizing the peace process. He stressed the imperative need to end the war promptly, cautioning that delayed action could lead to a more intense conflict and increased loss of life.



Szijjarto called for enhanced dialogue between the warring parties and countries willing to mediate talks, emphasizing the importance of keeping communication channels open. Despite facing criticism from European colleagues and Brussels after engaging with his Russian counterpart, the minister argued that peace is unattainable without earnest negotiations.



Szijjarto's proposal challenges the current paradigm and raises questions about the effectiveness of ongoing strategies in resolving the Ukraine conflict.





