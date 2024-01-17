Premier says Slovakia will advocate Hungary`s EU voting rights

(MENAFN) During a visit to Budapest on Tuesday, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico declared his country's commitment to defending Hungary's voting rights within the European Union (EU).



Fico's statement comes ahead of an extraordinary European Union summit scheduled for February 1, where leaders will address proposed adjustments to the joint multi-year budget of the bloc.



Hungary recently drew controversy by vetoing a European Commission plan to allocate EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) over four years to fund Ukraine. This move has sparked discussions about potential consequences for Hungary, including calls from a group of 120 European Union lawmakers to strip the country of its voting rights.



Prime Minister Fico, standing in solidarity with Hungary, affirmed that Slovakia would not allow supporters of Ukraine within the European Union to punish Hungary for defending its national interests. Fico emphasized that Slovakia shares Hungary's concerns regarding the conflict in Ukraine and supports Budapest's position that European Union funding for Kiev should be subject to annual reviews.



Fico argued that the conditions proposed by Hungary, including annual reviews and fund withdrawals, are rational and sensible. He contended that expecting a country from which funds have been withdrawn to contribute to another country is neither fair nor just. Hungary has maintained its stance, expressing skepticism about Western arming of Ukraine and asserting that economic restrictions on Russia have harmed the European Union more than Russia itself. The ongoing dispute highlights divisions within the European Union over the approach to the Ukraine conflict and raises questions about the potential ramifications for member states' decision-making powers.





