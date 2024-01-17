Omega Seiki Mobility To Deploy 500 EV Three-Wheelers With Kissan Mobility For Last-Mile Delivery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th Jan. 2024: Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Kissan Mobility Pvt. Ltd., a zero-emission logistics provider, has today announced a strategic partnership to deploy Electric Three Wheeler Cargo Vehicles for last-mile delivery across India. Under the terms of the agreement, Omega Seiki Mobility will deploy a fleet of 500 electric three wheelers to Kissan Mobility by June 2024, marking progress in the transition towards eco-friendly logistics solutions. The deal, valued at INR 20 Crores, encompasses a diverse range of applications, spanning E-commerce, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and Fast-Moving Consumer Durables (FMCD).



The rising awareness of environmental sustainability, coupled with government incentives and lower operational costs, has spurred the adoption of electric three-wheelers by logistics companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and optimize costs. These vehicles play a crucial role in supporting e-commerce deliveries and cargo transport within industrial complexes, contributing to reduced noise and air pollution. As advancements in battery technology continue, electric three-wheelers are poised to play an increasingly vital role in shaping the future of sustainable urban logistics. This strategic partnership between Omega Seiki Mobility and Kissan Mobility (OnEv) is another testament of the same underscoring a shared commitment to electrify the transportation industry by providing cutting-edge electric vehicles tailored to meet the evolving needs of the logistics sector.



Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration and said, "We are delighted to join forces with Kissan Mobility (OnEv) in this groundbreaking initiative. This partnership reflects our shared vision for a sustainable and eco-friendly future in the logistics domain. The deployment of our electric vehicles will not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to a greener and cleaner environment. Every step we all OEM take brings us closer to electrifying the entire logistics sector. Our commitment to sustainable innovation and eco-conscious solutions aligns seamlessly with Kissan Mobility's forward-thinking approach, making this collaboration a pivotal moment in the evolution of electric logistics."



Kissan Mobility Private Limited (OnEv), known for its innovation and reliability in logistics, sees this collaboration as a strategic move to embrace cleaner and more sustainable practices. Mr. Kamlesh Kaushik, CEO and Founder at Kissan Mobility (OnEv), commented "We are delighted to be associated with Omega Seiki Mobility as our growth partner for deployment of EV 3 wheeler in our fleet. We are a zero-emission logistic company and committed to changing the logistic landscape of urban and rural areas of the country. We are confident in the product line-up of OSM and their service support, which will be key factors for our expansion. These 500 numbers are just a start, and we aim to deploy 2500 numbers of three wheelers and a similar number of four wheelers on the road by March, 2025."



Kissan Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OnEv) is an electric vehicle and mobility solutions company, and has ventured into the logistics sector focusing on providing sustainable and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. The company's electric vehicles, which include three-wheelers, are utilized to address the unique challenges of urban logistics, offering environmentally friendly alternatives for businesses engaged in delivery operations. Presently, the company operates successfully in cities such as Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh and Jaipur, managing a fleet of over 150 electric vehicles serving clients across various sectors, including e-commerce, grocery delivery, FMCG, food and pharmaceuticals for their last-mile deliveries.



Omega Seiki Mobility has been growing its product line up and manufacturing footprint rapidly in India. The company is the first OEM to have electric 2,3 and 4 wheelers in its product portfolio. The company has set up large scale manufacturing facilities in Delhi NCR and Pune. The company is a leading last mile service provider with under its brand "UNOXpress". The company is currently running its fleet in 24 cities, doing more than 15 lac Kms per month



Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and the Society. The brand's focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe and congestion free mobility. OSM is one of India's leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India's sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.

