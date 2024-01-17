Guidedsmile LLC And Titan Surgical Systems Announce A Guided Surgery Licensing Agreement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GuidedSMILE LLC, which has been established to market the CHROME GuidedSMILE full arch surgical system, and Titan Surgical Systems, a dental laboratory headquartered in California, are pleased to announce a licensing agreement that will strengthen the national full arch landscape. This licensing agreement permits Titan Surgical Systems to incorporate the intellectual property portfolio of CHROME GuidedSMILE into their Titan Surgical Systems Digital Workflow solution. This intellectual property enables Titan Surgical Systems to evolve the development of its guided full arch solution.

"We are happy to enter into this licensing agreement with Titan Surgical Systems," said BJ Kowalski, principal of GuidedSMILE. "This agreement highlights the transformative impact CHROME GuidedSMILE has had upon the full arch guided marketplace and how, through the appropriate agreements, the incorporation of its intellectual property can improve other guided surgical solutions in the marketplace. We look forward to working with Titan Surgical Systems to help expand the market for this product."

With this licensing agreement, ROE Dental Laboratory, Inc., Watson Guide IP LLC and Titan Surgical Systems have resolved litigation between them to their mutual satisfaction.

SOURCE GuidedSMILE