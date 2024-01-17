Sustainable Weight Loss With GLP-1'S And Bistromd

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National Meal Delivery Service, Ranked Healthiest and Best for Weight Loss, Offers Nutritious Eating Plan to Complement Pharmaceutical Weight Loss Interventions

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1's) are medications that manage blood sugar levels for people with type-2 diabetes. Ozempic, a type of GLP-1, has been making headlines as a miracle drug for fast weight loss. While GLP-1's can be used for rapid weight loss; healthy, sustainable weight loss can only be achieved through dietary modification and proper nutrition. Changing engrained eating habits is hard, but bistroMD, a doctor-designed meal delivery service, provides support to GLP-1 users.



BistroMD meals use food as medicine to stabilize blood sugar, control cravings, and preserve lean muscle tissue. All meals offer adequate protein, creating the perfect complement to pharmaceutical weight loss interventions. Ultimately, while GLP-1's can be great short-term solutions to jumpstarting weight loss, their high cost prohibits long-term access for most. If GLP-1's are not accompanied by proper nutrition and sustainable eating habits, the unhealthy pattern of weight cycling will continue.

"GLP-1's are a powerful tool in diabetes and obesity management, but when these medications are combined with bistroMD's science-backed, nutritionally sound eating plan, their effectiveness is maximized, resulting in more sustainable outcomes," says Dr. Caroline Cederquist, Founder and Chief Medical Officer at bistroMD. "Proper nutrition is about fueling your body to support overall health and preserving your body's lean muscle mass that fuels metabolic burn."

"While GLP-1's blunt hunger allowing people to eat less, a piece of the puzzle is ignored. To lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way, muscle must be maintained. This is achieved through regular intake of adequate amounts of lean protein throughout the day," continues Dr. Cederquist. "For example, if you're not hungry and you eat nothing but three apples all day you will lose more muscle than you would if you were fueling your body properly. Just because you are not hungry, does not mean you should stop eating," she emphasizes. "Combining GLP-1's with proper nutrition that is scientifically backed and medically designed to preserve muscle mass and balance macronutrients is key to achieving both weight loss and long-term, sustainable health," concludes Dr. Cederquist.



BistroMD's meal delivery service supports GLP-1 users with easy access to pre-planned, healthy prepared meals. BistroMD is available via online purchase throughout the contiguous United States. For more information about bistroMD, please visit bistromd.

