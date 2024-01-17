Changes In The Management Board Of Admirals Group AS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The long-term CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Admirals Group AS, Sergei Bogatenkov, informed the company's Supervisory Board today of his desire to leave the company. Also, a long-time Management Board member, Andreas Ioannou, informed the Supervisory Board of his intention to leave the company.

Sergei Bogatenkov, the long-term Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Admirals Group AS announced his desire to leave the company today to the company's Supervisory Board. His last working day as the Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Admirals Group AS is 29.02.2024. The last working day for Andreas Ioannou will be February 29, 2024.

Sergei Bogatenkov has been leading the company since 2017. Under his leadership, Admirals Group AS achieved historical business record results in 2022. As a result of strategic management, the company has risen to the ranks of global leaders in the field. At the end of 2023, Admirals was declared Estonia's most competitive financial service company. Additionally, Äripäev awarded Admirals with the TOP2 Estonian company title.

According to Sergei Bogatenkov, he wishes to move forward professionally as he has implemented his strategic vision for the company's development. "When I started working at Admirals, we were only a brokerage firm focused on trading. Today, I can joyfully express my gratitude that Admirals has evolved into a progressive FinTech, creating a community and an ecosystem around itself, being a trustworthy partner in the journey towards financial inclusion and freedom. Admirals is a European quality leader, having entered new markets and engaged hundreds of thousands of people across all continents," said Bogatenkov. "I am deeply grateful to all the great partners, my fantastic team from Chile to Australia, and the people, companies, and regulators who have inspired and motivated me to dream bigger and achieve more. I thank everyone who has trusted me as a leader and helped implement the vision with which we started this journey. We have accomplished something significant, which fills me with great joy."

Andreas Ioannou has been working in the company for more than 6 years.“Having dedicated nearly seven years to the organisation, I became an integral part of a dynamic, strategic, and forward-thinking management team, recognising our and our key individuals' potential to ascend to the forefront of the industry. Our collective journey has been marked by significant progress, and today, having fulfilled the initial purpose that led me to join this endeavour, I believe it is opportune to transition towards new professional aspirations and goals,” said Andreas Ioannou.

