FREEN Endorses Windeurope's Strategic Initiatives For Accelerating Wind Energy Development In 2024

KOHTLA-JäRVE, IDA-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As an active member of WindEurope, FREEN proudly supports the association's ambitious Work Programme for 2024 . WindEurope annual Event 2024 will be held in Bilbao from March 20 to 22, where the company will present its developments at booth 3-AB20. In light of the growing demand for renewable energy sources and the drive towards achieving energy security and climate goals, FREEN welcomes WindEurope's strategic directions aimed at strengthening the wind energy sector in Europe.In 2023, the EU installed a record 17 GW of new wind energy capacity, marking significant progress compared to the previous year. However, to meet energy security and climate change objectives, Europe needs to install at least 30 GW of wind energy capacity annually. FREEN fully supports the initiatives proposed in the new EU Wind Power Package and applauds the commitments made by 26 national governments in the European Wind Charter.The key areas of action for WindEurope in 2024, which FREEN actively supports, include:1) Strengthening the European wind supply chain: Governments must fulfill their commitments by providing supply chain visibility on future volumes and designing auctions correctly, including tariff indexing and pragmatic pre-qualification criteria.2) Expanding the grid infrastructure: The EU and national governments recognize that grids are a bottleneck. Proper top-down grid planning, anticipatory investments, proactive management of connection queues, and real incentives for Transmission System Operators (TSOs) and Distribution System Operators (DSOs) are needed to optimize the network infrastructure.3) Simplifying the permitting process: Countries implementing the new EU rules on permitting, such as Germany, are already seeing positive results. These standards must be applied across Europe. Additionally, the digitalization of the permitting process, particularly with the rollout of the EasyPermits tool, is crucial.At FREEN, we believe that the collaborative efforts of WindEurope members and the support of the association's strategic initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable energy sources and achieve our shared goals in energy and climate.About FREEN:FREEN is an active member of WindEurope and the largest manufacturer of small wind turbines in Estonia.

