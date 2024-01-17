Lufthansa Launches Direct Flight From Hyderabad To Frankfurt

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 17 (IANS) GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, in partnership with Lufthansa Airlines on Wednesday announced the launch of direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany.

This marks a significant step towards connecting Hyderabad to the world and boosting its position as a global hub for trade, travel, and commerce, said GMRHIAL.

There will be five weekly departures of flights on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Flight LH753 will depart from Hyderabad at 01:55 hours and arrive in Frankfurt at 07:05 hours. The return flight LH752 will depart from Frankfurt at 10:55 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 23:55 hours.

According to the airport operator, in recent years, 40 per cent of travellers from India to North America chose European airports as transit hubs.

The convenient timing of Lufthansa's flights aligns perfectly with this trend, offering efficient onward connections.

“This connectivity will benefit travellers visiting Frankfurt as a transit point or for leisure trips and would open up multiple destinations in Europe, USA, Canada, and South America via Frankfurt. It has been our priority to connect our passengers to global destinations from the city of Hyderabad. This is a step in that direction and an important milestone for the Hyderabad airport,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMRHIAL.

“With our new Hyderabad-Frankfurt service we now offer Indian passengers 64 weekly flights to our hubs in Europe and onward connections to the biggest network on the continent As we launch Hyderabad, our capacity to India has increased by 14 per cent (relative to 2019), making this country the fastest growing major market for Lufthansa,” said George Ettiyil, Senior Director, South Asia, Lufthansa Group.

“In the last three months we have launched two new routes from the subcontinent to Europe, thus demonstrating the strong importance of India to the Lufthansa Group,” he added.

Between January and October 2023, nearly four lakh passengers travelled from Hyderabad to Europe, marking a 39 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

