Two Members Of A Family Killed In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 17 (IANS) Two members of a family were killed by unidentified men in Bagaha subdivision of Bihar's West Champaran district, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shobha Tiwari and her daughter Khusboo Tiwari.

The incident came to light when Shobha's son, who is residing in Patna, tried to contact her on Tuesday night but his calls went unanswered.

When no one responded to the repeated calls, he asked his uncle to visit the house.

When Khushboo's uncle went to her house, it was locked from outside and no one was responding, after which he informed the local police about it.

Paktauli outpost police officials reached the spot, entered the door after breaking open the lock and found two bodies lying in a pool of blood.

"When we opened the door, we found the bodies of Shobha and her daughter Khusboo inside the room. We called up the FSL team to collect the samples and fingerprints from the house. The victims' throats were slit and the bodies also had stab injuries," said Kumar Devendra, SDPO Bagaha.

