Gujarat AAP Announces Statewide Celebrations On Ram Mandir Inauguration

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (IANS) Gujarat unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced a series of celebratory events starting from January 20 to honor the upcoming Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

The decision by the state unit comes after the AAP's national leadership has said that they will not attend the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Gujarat AAP President Isudan Gadhvi said that on January 20, the Sundar Kand will be recited at district centers and municipal corporation levels across Gujarat.

He said that on January 21, they will hold Ram Dhun at taluka-level centers in the state.

“The culmination on January 22 will see a grand Maha Aarti, more Ram Dhun, and the distribution of Mahaprasad at all district centers and municipal corporation levels,” Gadhvi said.

--IANS

janvi/dan