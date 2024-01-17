Drone Debris Damaged Pipelines In Odesa, Leaving 60 Houses Without Heating

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 17, about 60 houses were cut off from heating in Odesa after the debris from a downed Russian drone hit main pipelines.

The head of the Odesa city heat supply utility company, Hanna Pozdniakova, announced this at a meeting of the Odesa City Council, Ukrinform reports.

“Nearly 60 houses were cut off from heating last night as a result of the damage caused to our two main pipelines. The wreckage of the downed Shahed hit the heat chamber," said Pozdniakova.

Drone attack on: Three injured, 130 evacuated from damaged building

According to her, the restoration work will begin as soon as the company's employees are allowed to the site of the shelling.

"It will take us about a day to restore [heat supply]," Pozdniakova added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were injured in Russia's drone attack on Odesa, As many as 130 residents were evacuated from the damaged building.

