Energoatom Estimates Losses From Russian Occupation Of ZNPP At UAH 30B

"The damage caused only during the seizure of the power plant - property and infrastructure destroyed and damaged by the occupiers - reaches at least UAH 30 billion, according to preliminary estimates. The final amount of damage can be established only after the liberation of ZNPP and a realistic assessment of all the damage caused," Energoatom said in a statement.

In addition, Energoatom's lost profits due to ZNPP downtime are estimated at UAH 55 billion in 2022 and more than UAH 112 billion in 2023.

The company noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not fully control the situation at the plant, as experts are not allowed to enter most of its production facilities. Equipment at ZNPP continues to degrade, and Ukrainian personnel work under constant pressure from illegitimate management and representatives of Russia's Rosatom, fear of mistreatment and torture.

As reported, ZNPP has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022. During this time, the Russians have repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear safety by deploying military equipment on the territory of ZNPP, mining the territory and terrorizing the plant's personnel. The invaders ignore the IAEA decision to return ZNPP to Energoatom's control.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov