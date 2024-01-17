Slovak PM Supports Orban's Stance On Blocking EUR 50B For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has supported the position of his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban on the need to rework the European Union's EUR 50 billion financial assistance plan for Ukraine.

That's according to AP , Ukrinform reports.

Following bilateral talks in Budapest, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico said he agrees with Orbán's position that the EU should not finance a planned EUR 50 billion ($54 billion) aid package to Kyiv from the bloc's common budget, and that the war in Ukraine cannot be resolved through military means.

“We have listened very carefully to the proposals that Prime Minister (Orban) ... has already put forward in relation to the review of the budget and aid to Ukraine, and I will repeat that we consider them to be rational and sensible,” Fico said.

Orban claims Ukraine aid plans violate EU sovereignty

He supported Orban's recommendation that the funding be separated into four installments that could be reassessed, and potentially blocked, each year.

As reported, the European Union at its special summit on February 1 will consider amendments to the 2024-2027 multi-annual budget, which include the creation of the Ukraine Facility worth EUR 50 billion.

The European Council at its meeting on December 14-15 failed to adopt amendments to the EU's 2024-2027 multiannual budget, which provides for the allocation of EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine. This decision was blocked by Hungary. Therefore, the leaders agreed to continue discussing the budget at a special summit in early 2024.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian Prime Minister reiterated his reluctance to approve a four-year macro-financial support programme worth EUR 50 billion for Ukraine, claiming that such assistance "could harm the EU's budget."