Enemy Shells Village In Kherson Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Wednesday, the enemy shelled the village of Mykhailivka in the Kherson region, hitting a private house.
The relevant photos were published on the Facebook page of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"At night, the enemy army attacked Mykhailivka," the message reads. Read also:
As noted, the enemy shelling destroyed a private house. There have been no casualties.
As reported by Ukrinform, on January 16, the Russian invaders shelled the Kherson region 75 times, wounding three people.
