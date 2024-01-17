Special Operations Forces Eliminate Russian Assault Group In Avdiivka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the 8th separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated an enemy assault group in the Avdiivka sector.

The command of the Special Operations Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the SOF soldiers, while conducting surveillance in their area of responsibility, they spotted the movement of an enemy group consisting of seven servicepersons.

They opened fire on the enemy with a mortar. The Russian assault group was completely destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported, since February 24, 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated about 372,820 Russian invaders.

Photo: SOF