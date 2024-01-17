Mirza Shafi Vazeh's Poetic Heritage Highlighted In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a literary and artistic
evening dedicated to the 230th anniversary of the outstanding
Azerbaijani poet and thinker Mirza Shafi Vazeh.
The event was organized as part of the project "Ganja and the
people of Ganja" (Gəncə və gəncəlilər), initiated by the director
of the Philharmonic, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, Azernews reports.
In the foyer of the Philharmonic, the guests got acquainted with
an exhibition dedicated to the life and work of Mirza Shafi
Vazeh.
The evening also featured poetic works, including Mirza Shafi
Vazeh's ghazals, mugham-choreographic composition, which were
warmly received by the audience.
Mirza Shafi Vazeh - Muhammad Shafi Karbalai Sadig oglu was born
in 1792 in Ganja into the family of an architect.
The family belonged to one of the noble aristocratic and pious
families of the city. His father served as the chief
architect-mason at the court of his childhood friend, the legendary
ruler of Ganja Javadkhan Ziyad Khan Oglu Qajar. He wrote under the
pseudonym Vazeh, which means "expressive, clear.".
Mirza Shafi Vazeh taught Persian and Arabic languages, oriental
poetry and the theory of versification, calligraphy in city
madrasahs, and later in Tiflis Azerbaijani and Persian languages.
Together with the Russian teacher Ivan Grigoriev, he wrote the
first anthology of Azerbaijani poetry and the Tatar-Russian
Dictionary for the Tiflis gymnasium.
Mirza Shafi wrote ghazals, mukhammas, rubais, masnavi, etc. The
main genres and themes of his works were satire, lyrics,
glorification of romantic love, and in some poems he denounced the
vices of feudal society.
The German poet Friedrich Bodenstedt, who took lessons in
Eastern languages from Vazeh in Tiflis, published translations of
Vazeh's poems in his book "A Thousand and One Days in the East"
(1850), and later "Songs of Mirza Shafi" (1851).
The books were an unprecedented success, translated into many
European languages and brought the author worldwide fame. Mirza
Shafi Vazeh died in 1852 in Tiflis.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
MENAFN17012024000195011045ID1107731950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.