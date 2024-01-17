ASAN Xidmət Awarded Prize For Best Results Of Startups In Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

ASAN Xidmət is honoured with the "Best Startup Results in the Caucasus" award, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote in the social network "X", that ASAN Xidmət was awarded the prize "The best results of startups in the Caucasus."

ASAN Xidmət has been awarded the prize "Best results of startups in the Caucasus" for the development of the innovation ecosystem and promotion of support mechanisms for startups from the authoritative international organization StartupBlink, which formed a global startup map.

"According to the global ranking, in 2023, our country took 84th place in the list of 100 most successful countries in this field. We pass on our congratulations to the staff of ASAN Xidmət and express our gratitude for their contribution to the development of the business environment," the publication reads.

The ASAN service (Azerbaijani: ASAN xidmət) is an Azerbaijani state agency for public services. The agency's goal is to make services more easily accessible to citizens using modern technologies. The acronym "ASAN" stands for "Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network," where the word "asan" means "easy" in Azerbaijani.

Further to facilitating its public services, mobile ASAN service began in 2013 and helps provide universal access for citizens. It uses buses that travel to deliver services in remote and hard-to-reach areas that do not have ASAN service centres. The agency also established intra-city mobile services in the capital city of Baku. By paying an additional fee, citizens can receive services at work, home, or another location they choose.

Note that the ASAN service is part of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.