ASAN Xidmət Awarded Prize For Best Results Of Startups In Caucasus

ASAN Xidmət is honoured with the "Best Startup Results in the
Caucasus" award, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote in the social
network "X", that ASAN Xidmət was awarded the prize "The best
results of startups in the Caucasus."
ASAN Xidmət has been awarded the prize "Best results of startups
in the Caucasus" for the development of the innovation ecosystem
and promotion of support mechanisms for startups from the
authoritative international organization StartupBlink, which formed
a global startup map.
"According to the global ranking, in 2023, our country took 84th
place in the list of 100 most successful countries in this field.
We pass on our congratulations to the staff of ASAN Xidmət and
express our gratitude for their contribution to the development of
the business environment," the publication reads.
The ASAN service (Azerbaijani: ASAN xidmət) is an Azerbaijani
state agency for public services. The agency's goal is to make
services more easily accessible to citizens using modern
technologies. The acronym "ASAN" stands for "Azerbaijan Service and
Assessment Network," where the word "asan" means "easy" in
Azerbaijani.
Further to facilitating its public services, mobile ASAN service
began in 2013 and helps provide universal access for citizens. It
uses buses that travel to deliver services in remote and
hard-to-reach areas that do not have ASAN service centres. The
agency also established intra-city mobile services in the capital
city of Baku. By paying an additional fee, citizens can receive
services at work, home, or another location they choose.
Note that the ASAN service is part of the State Agency for
Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
