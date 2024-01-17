Azerbaijan FM Calls EU Ambassador's Statement Groundless

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Head of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry, Aykhan Hajizadeh, shared a tweet on the X social network,
commenting on the publication of the EU ambassador to Azerbaijan in
connection with the arrest of Azerbaijani journalists, Azernews reports.
"Azerbaijan's judicial system is built based on the best
international practices; interference in it is unacceptable.
This statement is baseless and irresponsible. It would have been
better if the ambassador had focused on the lack of justice and
mistreatment in the judicial systems of some EU countries.
Interference in the judicial system of Azerbaijan, which is built
based on the best international practices, is unacceptable," the
publication says.
