Azerbaijan FM Calls EU Ambassador's Statement Groundless


1/17/2024 5:14:08 AM

The Head of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizadeh, shared a tweet on the X social network, commenting on the publication of the EU ambassador to Azerbaijan in connection with the arrest of Azerbaijani journalists, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan's judicial system is built based on the best international practices; interference in it is unacceptable.

This statement is baseless and irresponsible. It would have been better if the ambassador had focused on the lack of justice and mistreatment in the judicial systems of some EU countries. Interference in the judicial system of Azerbaijan, which is built based on the best international practices, is unacceptable," the publication says.

