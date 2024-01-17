Procurabl Turning Supply Chain Into Your Competitive Advantage

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Procurabl, a vertically integrated supply chain service for the mobility industry concurs even though new-age industries like electric vehicles (EVs) and drones are growing at a break-neck speed, companies working in these areas continue to be bogged down in supply chain issues.

Seamless sourcing of complex machinery, components, and technology is the need of the hour for sustained growth of these burgeoning industries. Founded by Ninad Kashid in December 2020, Procurabl does exactly this. The startup unclogs supply chain bottlenecks with its solutions. Drawing on his experience as a founding team member at a battery pack manufacturing startup, Kashid navigated the intricacies and risks associated with establishing supply chains for the EV industry.

The company offers end-to-end supply chain solutions for powertrain, electric drive systems, chassis assemblies, and their components. Procurab claims to have an impressive 98% perfect order rate for its powertrain supply chain solutions. The business model also includes engaging in local manufacturing projects with Indian MSMEs. Revenue is generated through a project/milestone-based model. Procurabl collaborates with OEMs, offering contract manufacturing, white-labeling, and standardized part sourcing tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

The startup positions itself as a strategic partner in addressing challenges faced by OEMs in areas like optimizing projects for enhanced visibility, reducing time-to-market, and cost management. Procurabl aims to propel its business growth by 10X by next year. In the medium term (by 2026), the startup has plans to collaborate with over 100 OEMs in five countries.