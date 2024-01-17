Reliant Mortgage Named To Scotsman Guide's 2024 Top Workplaces

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Scotsman Guideline 2023 Top Workplaces

Reliant Mortgage, a leading mortgage company based in Louisiana, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Scotsman Guide's 2024 Top Workplaces. Reliant Mortgage stands out as the sole Louisiana-based company selected and is among the elite 37 lenders chosen out of a thousand nationwide as an Editors Pick of Top Workplaces.

This recognition is a testament to Reliant Mortgage's commitment to creating a positive and engaging work environment for its employees. Over the past decade, Reliant Mortgage has evolved from a one-person broker shop into a dynamic team of nearly 50 members, with ambitious plans to expand to 100 team members within the next year.

Reliant Mortgage has dedicated efforts to perfecting its operations, systems, and leadership, positioning itself as a leader in the mortgage industry. The company fosters a culture of collaboration and recognition, evident in its internal chatboard where employees celebrate great work and birthdays with shoutouts.

One of the key aspects that sets Reliant Mortgage apart is its employee-centric approach, offering perks such as gift cards and random half-days off to show appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The company also recognizes and rewards high performers with quarterly championship belts, creating a culture of healthy competition and motivation.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Scotsman Guide as one of the Top Workplaces for 2024. This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our team members who contribute to the success and growth of Reliant Mortgage," said Will Tullos, President at Reliant Mortgage.

In addition to the quarterly recognition, Reliant Mortgage holds annual awards to honor outstanding achievements within the organization. Awards are given to the top rookie, loan officer, operations member, and overall Reliant team member, showcasing the company's commitment to recognizing excellence across all departments. Check out the Feature here in Scotsman Guide: Top Workplaces 2024 Featured Companies - Scotsman Guide

Reliant Mortgage looks forward to continued growth and success, building on its strong foundation of a positive workplace culture, effective operations, and a talented team dedicated to providing exceptional service to clients.

About Reliant Mortgage:

Reliant Mortgage is a leading mortgage company based in Louisiana, committed to providing top-notch mortgage solutions with a focus on customer satisfaction. With a decade of industry experience, Reliant Mortgage has grown into a dynamic team, consistently pushing for growth and excellence.