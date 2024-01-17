Socal Swordfight 2024 Unveils A Weekend Of Swordplay, Skill, And Spectacle

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

SoCal Swordfight, the world's largest Historical European Martial Arts (HEMA) event, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated SoCal Swordfight 2024, set to take place from February 16th to 18th, 2024, at the esteemed OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.

Event Highlights:

SoCal Swordfight 2024 promises a weekend packed with thrilling tournaments, immersive experiences, and an exploration of Historical European Martial Arts. Attendees can expect:



In-Depth Courses:

Over 110 hours of in-depth courses led by 60 distinguished instructors from the United States and around the world, offering you the chance to learn, grow, and refine your skills.

Tournaments Galore:

Tournaments in a myriad of weapon categories, including Longsword, Single Rapier, Rapier & Dagger, Saber, Smallsword, Cutting Competitions, and more. across our Open, URG, and U18 Divisions.

Family-Friendly:

Dedicated children's classes on Saturday and Sunday, making it an ideal event for families.

Introductory Classes:

Daily introductory classes are available to spectators, providing an opportunity for newcomers to discover the world of HEMA. (10:30 am and 2:30 pm)

Vendors Galore :

From HEMA competition gear to some of the finest made historically accurate swords in the world, you'll be able to explore and acquire the items you need and have been looking for.

First Aid, CPR, and AED Certification:

Sentri Institute will host a First Aid, CPR, and AED Certification course - Friday, February 16, 2024, noon to 2 p.m. (additional cost) Antique Showcases :

This event takes place on Friday and Saturday evenings at SoCal Swordfight. This showcase is one of our favorite events as it provides our attendees the opportunity to view the beauty and learn the history of antique weapons, manuscripts, and armor.

How to Attend:

Join us in making history at SoCal Swordfight 2024!

Tickets are available for purchase at:

Don't miss out on the spectacle of SoCal Swordfight 2024-a celebration of skill, history, and the unyielding spirit of Historical European Martial Arts.

Full Event Registration: $175

Weekend Spectator Pass: $50

Daily Spectator Pass: $30

First Aid Certification: $80

Children 8 and Under: Free

Relive the excitement with highlights from last year's SoCal Swordfight: 2023 Highlight Reel:

About SoCal Swordfight:

SoCal Swordfight is the world's largest Historical European Martial Arts tournament! Immerse yourself in a dynamic lineup of tournaments, hands-on classes, engaging lectures, vibrant vendor stalls, captivating exhibits, and much more.

For more information, visit

Note:

The OC Fair & Event Center is located at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, California 92626.