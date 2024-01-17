Kuwait Amir Signs New Gov't Decree

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree Wednesday forming a new government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. (more)
