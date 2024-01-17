Kuwait Amir Signs New Gov't Decree

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Sheikh Dr. Mohammad will be heading a government consisting of 13 ministers, and they are as follows:
-- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior: Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.
-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil: Dr. Emad Mohammad Al-Atiqi.
-- Minister of Information and Culture: Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi.
-- Minister of Health: Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahhab Al-Awadhi.
-- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs: Feras Saud Al-Sabah.
-- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment: Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf.
-- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of State for Housing Affairs: Dr. Salem Falah Al-Hajraf.
-- Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications: Dawood Sulaiman Marafi.
-- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani.
-- Minister of Commerce and Industry: Abdullah Hamad Al-Jo'an.
-- Minister of Foreign Affairs: Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.
-- Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs: Faisal Saeed Al-Ghareeb.
-- Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs. Dr. Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan.
Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad shall inform the National Assembly about this decree, which would come into effect from the date of its publication. (end)
