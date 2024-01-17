Kuwait Amir Receives Qatar Royals For Condolence Over Late Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Wednesday at Bayan Palace Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani and his sons Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad Al-Thani, Sheikh Fahad bin Hamad Al-Thani and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. During the meeting, they offered condolences over the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, then congratulated His Highness the Amir on assuming office and wished him good health and a prosperous future for Kuwait under his wise leadership. The meeting was also attended by top state afficials. (end) sam

