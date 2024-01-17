Kuwait Dispatches 41St Planeload Of Aid Supplies For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The 41st plane within the Kuwait Relief Air Bridge took off Wednesday heading to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, carrying 40 tons of urgent relief aid for the people in the Gaza Strip.

Deputy Director of Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR) and supervisor of (Fazaa for Palestine) campaign Omar Al-Thuwaini told KUNA that the relief aid was organized by KSR with the participation of 28 other governmental and charitable organizations.

He pointed out that the planeload contains seven tons of medical equipment, 13 tons of nutritional supplies, in addition to 20 tons of blankets and childcare materials.

He noted that this Kuwaiti relief bridge comes in line with the commands of the political leadership of Kuwait, in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Social Affairs and more than 24 other Kuwaiti charitable organizations. (end)

kda









MENAFN17012024000071011013ID1107731910