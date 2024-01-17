His Highness PM: New Gov't To Conduct Reforms Towards Prosperity For Our Beloved Nation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Wednesday said his new government would work hard to comply with instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to carry out reforms towards prosperity for "our beloved nation."

In a letter to His Highness the Amir including the cabinet line-up, His Highness the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for His Highness the Amir's confidence in the new government, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to help them execute their tasks and responsibilities to serve interests of the nation and citizens.

He said he received "with utmost gratitude" His Highness the Amir's order to assign him as Prime Minister and form a government to share "this heavy responsibility of a new phase of Kuwait's history which includes challenges and aspirations, and requires further hard work and genuine accomplishment for the sake of our beloved nation, and achievement of aspirations and hopes of its citizens."

His Highness the Prime Minister referred the names of the new ministers to His Highness the Amir for approval. His Highness the Amir signed a decree approving the line-up:



-- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior: Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.

-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil: Dr. Emad Mohammad Al-Atiqi.

-- Minister of Information and Culture: Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi.

-- Minister of Health: Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahhab Al-Awadhi.

-- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs: Feras Saud Al-Sabah.

-- Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment: Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf.

-- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of State for Housing Affairs: Dr. Salem Falah Al-Hajraf.

-- Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communications: Dawood Sulaiman Marafi.

-- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research: Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani.

-- Minister of Commerce and Industry: Abdullah Hamad Al-Jo'an.

-- Minister of Foreign Affairs: Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

-- Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs: Faisal Saeed Al-Ghareeb.

-- Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs. Dr. Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan. (end)

