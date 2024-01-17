Russian Pres. Meets N. Korean FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has met North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Moscow, Tass News Agency reported, citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin met Choe Tuesday and was informed of the agreements reached in her talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier in the day, according to the report.

Peskov said earlier that Putin would definitely take advantage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit North Korea. The spokesman added that Putin's visit "could take place some time soon and its exact date would be further discussed through diplomatic channels," the report said.

Last September, Kim met Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in Russia's Far East, and visited the Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Knevichi Airport, and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate.

Choe was on a three-day visit to Russia from Sunday at Lavrov's invitation. During his meeting with Choe on Tuesday, Lavrov said Moscow highly appreciates Pyongyang's support in terms of its special military operation in Ukraine.

Choe said Kim's visit to Russia and Putin-Kim summit last September were "very important moments to raise the friendly relations between the countries to a new level, as well as to create a new milestone in the fight against military threats and provocations of the united imperialist forces." (end)

mk









MENAFN17012024000071011013ID1107731908