Three Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Occupation Drone Strike In Nablus

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli occupation drone strike targeting a Palestinian vehicle exploded Wednesday near the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus city in the West Bank.

The charred body of an unidentified young man was brought to the Rafidia Government Hospital in Nablus, Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press release.

Occupation forces seized the bodies of two other young men from the vehicle before withdrawing from the area, eyewitnesses were quoted by Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) as saying.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that its teams successfully recovered the remains of one of the martyrs from the targeted location.

Occupation forces prevented PRCS medical teams from reaching the scene.

In an official statement, the Israeli occupation forces claimed that the strike targeted an armed group planning a major attack, alleging that the same group was responsible for carrying out armed operations last year. (end)

