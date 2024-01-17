Golin Elevates Ginger Porter To Chief Client Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Golin has promoted Central region president Ginger Porter to chief client officer.



In the newly created role, Porter is charged with protecting and growing client relationships and expanding Golin's roster across regions and practice areas. Her remit

also includes helping develop and deploy tools, like AI offerings, that address clients' needs and spearheading key new business opportunities.



Porter, who moved into the new role this week, reports to Golin chairman Ellen Ryan Mardiks.



“Ginger has an exceptional track record of building trusted client relationships, fueled by her strong business acumen and commitment to their success,” said Mardiks.“She has a real passion for innovation, which clients demand and need now more than ever.

I'm energized about the impact she will make on our clients and the great people who lead them around the globe.”



Porter has been with Golin for 22 years and has served as the president of the firm's Central region, which includes overseeing its Chicago headquarters and Dallas operations, since 2017.



Golin said that during her tenure, Porter has consistently grown business in the agency's largest region, was instrumental in adding world-class brands to the client roster, achieved some of the agency's highest client Net Promotor Scores and helped win the PR industry's first-ever Cannes Lions Award for earned-first creative with its longest-standing client, McDonald's. Recent clients added under her leadership include Dyson, GrubHub, Fidelity Investments and Napa Auto Parts.



