Optical-8: Japan's Satellite Eye On China, N Korea Missiles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Japan's recent Optical-8 intelligence-gathering satellite launch underlines the remilitarizing nation's growing focus on space-based security, with a particular eye on fast-evolving Chinese and North Korean missile and other military threats.

The Optical-8 was successfully launched on January 12 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) using the H2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, according to multiple news outlets .

The Japanese Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center and MHI confirmed that the satellite successfully separated from the rocket and settled into its intended orbit. Optical-8 can reportedly capture detailed images, though its capability is limited in severe weather.

Japan began its intelligence-gathering satellite program after a North Korean missile flew over Japan in 1998. Japan now aims to install a network of 10 satellites, some carrying radars, to spot and provide early warning for possible missile launches.

Japan has clearly taken note of the role space plays in present and will play in potential future conflicts, as modern weapons systems and command and control (C2) cannot function without space-based assets.

Japan's June 2023 Space Security Initiative notes the role of Western commercial satellites in supporting Ukrainian resistance against Russia's invasion, alongside the threat of China and North Korea's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) satellite programs.

China has launched several remote-sensing satellites. Photo: Handout

The document also highlights the proliferation of anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities such as kinetic weapons, cyberattacks and electronic warfare.

The Space Security Initiative document mentions Japan will employ ISR satellite constellations, including government and commercial satellites and those from allied countries, to tackle those rising threats.