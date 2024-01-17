PM Attends World Economic Forum In Davos, Meets With Political, Economic, Corporate Leaders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Davos, Jan. 16 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met with political and economic leaders, chairmen of major international institutions' boards of directors, businessmen, and regional and international organizations on Tuesday as part of his participation in the World Economic Forum "Davos" 2024, which is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.The Prime Minister met with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to discuss the war against Gaza.Khasawneh briefed the UN Secretary-General on His Majesty King Abdullah's tireless efforts to ensure that the aggression against Gaza ceases, that the circle of conflict does not expand in the region, and that urgent aid is delivered to the brothers in the Gaza Strip in a sustainable manner.The Prime Minister and Guterres emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the timely and sustained delivery of humanitarian and medical aid.In light of the Gaza Strip's tough circumstances, Khasawneh underlined the UN and its agencies' critical role in humanitarian assistance response and aid delivery.The Prime Minister reiterated Jordan's refusal to create conditions that would lead to Palestinians being forced to leave the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as settlement violence in the West Bank. He also emphasized Jordan's opposition to any attempts to partition Gaza and the West Bank, as they constitute one geographical area and form the foundation of a single Palestinian state.The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of fulfilling legitimate Palestinian national rights, the most important of which is the establishment of an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the framework of the two-state solution, and stated that this is the only way to achieve regional peace and stability.The UN Secretary-General praised His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, citing the international community's respect and appreciation for Jordan under His Majesty the King's leadership, and that the UN looks forward to continuing to work with Jordan to achieve these valued efforts.