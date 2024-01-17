PM Partakes In Special Session At World Economic Forum In Davos

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Davos, Jan. 16 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh participated in a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, moderated by Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, editor of foreign affairs at the Foreign Policy magazine.Khasawneh began by reaffirming Jordan's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and its rejection of any Israeli attempts to change the status quo in Jerusalem or the occupied Palestinian territories.He then turned to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, which began on May 10, 2021. Khasawneh said that the assault, which has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, including more than 50,000 wounded and 7,000 to 8,000 missing, is a war crime.He criticized the Israeli government for its indiscriminate targeting of civilians and medical facilities, and for its refusal to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.Khasawneh also condemned the Israeli government's plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from the West Bank, saying that such actions would be a violation of the Jordan-Israel peace treaty and would undermine the prospects for peace.He called on the international community to take action to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.On the economic front, Khasawneh said that Jordan's economy had been doing well until the Israeli aggression began. He said that the tourism sector had rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and that foreign direct investment had increased by $300 million.However, the war in Gaza has had a negative impact on the economy, he said. Tourism has been hit hard, and other sectors are also suffering from the war and the resulting disruptions to global supply chains.Khasawneh said that the Jordanian government is working to create a more enabling environment for foreign investment, which is a key driver of the country's economic growth strategy.He also said that the government is working to make life easier for Jordanian citizens, despite the country's geographic location in a region of conflict.Khasawneh concluded by saying that the Jordanian government is committed to implementing a comprehensive reform plan, which was recently approved by the International Monetary Fund.