PM Attends World Economic Forum In Davos, Meets With Political, Economic, Corporate Leaders, 3Rd, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Khasawneh also met with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden. Both prime ministers stressed their commitment to boost relations between the two friendly countries, both bilaterally and within the European Union.The meeting covered the latest developments in the situation in the Middle East and the Israeli war on Gaza. Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's position calling for an end to the war, the sustainable delivery of assistance to the Gaza Strip, and the finding of a political horizon that ensures an end to the conflict and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with its capital East Jerusalem, within the framework of a two-state solution.For his part, Frieden stressed the importance of Jordan's role in the region under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries, which have been in diplomatic relations since 1980.Khasawneh also met with Meridiam CEO Thierry Déau. The meeting reviewed the investment opportunities offered by the Jordanian economy.Khasawneh highlighted the government's actions to strengthen the investment climate in the Kingdom, facilitate procedures for investors, and remove any obstacles that may face investments.He also reaffirmed the Kingdom's welcome of further investments from Meridiam.Déau confirmed that Meridiam, an independent investment Benefit Corporation, specialized in the development, financing, and management of long-term and sustainable infrastructure projects, has existing investments in Jordan in the transport, water, and other sectors.He also expressed the fund's aspiration to increase its investment volume in Jordan due to its promising investment climate.Khasawneh also met with A.P. Moller Holding CEO Robert Uggla. They discussed ways to enhance the company's investments in Jordan, particularly in the Aqaba Special Economic Zone.Khasawneh and Uggla also discussed the challenges facing maritime shipping in the Red Sea and ways to maintain the flow of goods and supply chains.Khasawneh also met with Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda, who specializes in remote education and the development and enhancement of youth skills to address challenges of unemployment.Khasawneh pointed out the importance of increasing Jordanian universities' cooperation with the company to produce high-quality educational content with a focus on artificial intelligence skills.The Prime Minister discussed with the CEO of the company its support for the Youth, Technology and Jobs Project launched by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in cooperation with a group of local companies with the aim of providing job opportunities for young people.