PM Attends World Economic Forum In Davos, Meets With Political, Economic, Corporate Leaders, 2Nd Add

Khasawneh also stressed the importance of the success that Jordan has achieved by completing the six reviews of the previous extended facility program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This program has strengthened Jordan's financial and monetary stability, spared it from the inflationary pressures faced by oil-importing economies in the region, and led to the stability and improvement of Jordan's international credit rating.For her part, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the IMF's board of directors' approval of a new four-year agreement with Jordan under the extended fund facility worth around $1.2 billion is a testament to Jordan's success in strengthening its financial and monetary stability and protecting its economy from the impact of global stagflation and regional instability.Georgieva praised Jordan's prudent policies and its ability to successfully respond to a series of external shocks that it has faced over the past few years. She also praised Jordan's ability to maintain macroeconomic stability, economic growth in various sectors, access to financial markets, and strengthen social protection networks.Khasawneh also met with Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, reaffirming the strong Jordanian-Iraqi fraternal relations and the commitment to strengthening them in various fields.Khasawneh pointed to Jordan's support to Iraq and its people in achieving their aspirations for a prosperous future.The meeting covered the prospects for cooperation between Jordan and Iraqi Kurdistan, and ways to expand it in all fields, particularly the economic ones.The meeting also discussed investment opportunities available in Jordan and Iraqi Kurdistan, and encouraging the private sector on both sides to establish investment projects that benefit both sides.The meeting also tackled the possibility of increased cooperation in the fields of agriculture, food industries, food security, storage, and logistics areas in light of development plans to make the Aqaba ports a global logistics hub.