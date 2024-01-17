Minister Says Jordan Mobilises International Support To Stop Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 16 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin said Tuesday that Jordan is mobilising international support to end the Israeli war on Gaza, prevent attempts to displace the Palestinians and deliver humanitarian and relief aid to the enclave.During the government communication forum at the Ministry offices, Mubaideen said His Majesty King Abdullah discussed during a phone call with the Dutch Prime Minister Monday the "need" to pressure the international community to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and the Kingdomn's rejection of attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause and displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.He noted His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II's visit to Singapore and his meeting with the Singaporean President and the Prime Minister of Singapore.Prince Hussein thanked Singapore for its vote in favour of the United Nations General Assembly resolution submitted by Jordan to stop the war on Gaza.Mubaideen reaffirmed that the official and popular positions are consistent regarding stopping the war on Gaza, stressing that Jordan's role towards the Palestinian issue and stopping the Israeli war against Gaza is "clearly visible and does not need to be defended.""This country is tolerable, and the Jordanians have given everything they can to the leadership and the people to defend the country's soil and the Palestinian cause. We believe that Jordanian patriotism will be successful, stable and expressive, and it will be able to express its love and defence of Palestine and its people," he said.He added, "We do not like anyone preaching to us from overseas about what Jordan should do regarding the war on Gaza. Jordan knows what it is doing and has a respectable legal and civilised position."He added that the government is leading a "major" effort to mitigate the economic impacts from regional conditions, whether in Gaza or the conflict areas in the Red Sea and their repercussions on the national economy.He stated that Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh directed the ministries and authorities to take measures to deal with potential inflation, adding that Khasawneh stressed the "necessity" of providing sufficient stocks of materials in the markets at their current prices until the end of Ramadan.