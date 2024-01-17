Armed Forces Send 20 Trucks Loaded With Aid To Gaza

Amman, January 16 (Petra) -- The Humanitarian and Relief Aid Cell of the Jordanian Armed Forces Tuesday sent a convoy of relief and humanitarian aid to Gaza.The 20-truck convoy, sent in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), is carrying humanitarian and food aid to support Palestinians in the besieged enclave amidst an ongoing Israeli war.

