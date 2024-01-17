Justice Minister, Omani Ambassador Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 16 (Petra) -- Justice Minister Ahmed Ziadat and the Omani Ambassador to Jordan Fahd Al Ajili discussed Tuesday in Amman cooperation in legal areas.Ziadat talked about the "depth" of relations between the two countries and efforts to build on them and strengthen cooperation and coordination at the legal level to exchange experiences and facilitate international cooperation.Al Ajili praised Jordan and His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts in upholding regional security and stability and Oman's efforts to strengthen aspects of legal cooperation.