King Receives Australian FM, Urges Unified International Position To Stop Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah received Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong at Al Husseiniya Palace on Tuesday, and stressed the importance of building a unified international position to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.At the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty noted the importance of ensuring that Gazans return to their homes, reaffirming Jordan's rejection of displacing Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.The King also reiterated Jordan's rejection of any plans to separate Gaza and the West Bank, as they must both be part of the Palestinian state, and warned of the disastrous consequences of the war's continuation.His Majesty stressed Jordan's rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue, or separate Gaza and the West Bank, as they must both be part of the Palestinian state.The King said military and security solutions will not achieve peace, but the only way to do so is to create a political horizon on the basis of the two-state solution, which fulfils the legitimate rights of the Palestinians and guarantees the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Australian Ambassador to Jordan Bernard Lynch attended the meeting.