JCC Recommends Measures To Support National Economy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) -Lower House Investment and Economy Committee on Tuesday discussed with Board of Directors of Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), multiple current difficulties facing the national economy and importance of enhancing partnership between the Kingdom's public and private sectors.The meeting, which was held at the JCC's headquarters, went over the economic repercussions of the brutal Israeli aggression against people of Gaza Strip, Bab el-Mandab crisis and its impact on the commercial and service sectors, as well as the investment file.The committee announced it adopted JCC's recommendations to support national economy in the current exceptional regional circumstances, which would enable Jordan's economic sectors to sustain their work.The recommendations featured measures to set a ceiling on shipping fees when calculating customs duties and sales tax for clearing goods.The committee also adopted the JCC's initiative to form a tripartite committee that includes the public and private sectors, the House and the Senate to visit some targeted Arab countries to promote investment opportunities in the Kingdom and attract investors, according to a joint statement.Additionally, recommendations noted need to find funding sources provided by the government to finance basic imports with reduced interest to secure a "sufficient" stock of necessary and basic materials and form a crisis cell to follow up on developments resulting from Israeli aggression against Gaza people and shipping operations in the Red Sea.During the meeting, JCC stressed need to postpone loans for the Kingdom's commercial and service sectors and businesses affected by the consequences of Israeli aggression on Gaza, especially tourism.The JCC stressed need that Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) play a "more effective" role and take measures that would reduce additional costs on importers and exporters triggered by maritime shipping crisis in the Red Sea region.