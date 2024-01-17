Jordan-Bulgaria Panel Explores Relations Amid Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) - Head of the Senate's Jordanian-Bulgarian Committee, Khaled Ramadan, engaged in discussions on Tuesday with Bulgarian Ambassador Metin Kazak, exploring avenues to bolster bilateral ties across multiple domains.Senator Ramadan emphasized the robust, historical and distinguished relations, which are based on mutual respect and experiencing continual growth, particularly in parliamentary, economic, cultural and social spheres.Against the backdrop of regional events, including the war on Gaza and the West Bank, Ramadan underscored the need for international efforts to help cease hostilities and facilitate the access of humanitarian aid. He said Jordan and Bulgaria saw eye to eye on issues of mutual concern and the pursuit of political solutions to regional conflicts.He drew attention to the diplomatic and political initiatives led by His Majesty King Abdullah II to achieve a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue.These include implementing international legitimacy resolutions, endorsing the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.On Gaza, Ramadan advocated for an immediate cessation of the Israeli aggression and condemnation of the genocide against the Palestinian people. He noted the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army's role in delivering life-saving humanitarian and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.The Bulgarian envoy reaffirmed his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with Jordan across many sectors, commending the advanced level of relations, particularly in parliamentary, economic, social, and cultural fields.Emphasizing Jordan's pivotal role in addressing regional and international issues, he lauded His Majesty the King's efforts to end regional conflicts, highlighting the importance of the King's European and global tours to halt the Gaza war and achieve security and stability in the region.