Jordan, Egypt Stand As Unyielding Barrier Against Displacement Of Palestinians, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin emphasized that His Majesty King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stand as an unyielding barrier against the Israeli concept of displacing the Palestinian people, whether in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank.He underlined that the two leaders, from the early stages of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, cautioned about the unfolding dangers and the potential "liquidation" of the Palestinian cause, extending the war's impact to encompass the region and the world.In an interview with the correspondent of the Middle East News Agency in Amman, Mubaidin commended the historical and comprehensive relations between Jordan and Egypt, underlining that the directives of the leaders of both countries emphasize the need to strengthen cooperation, consultation, and relations across all sectors and fields, especially amidst the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.Mubaidin stated, "There is a sustained commitment to cooperation and coordination between Jordan and Egypt on the part of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi because the two countries share close and integrated goals and strategies concerning all Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, which is pivotal to Amman, Cairo, and the Arab world."Highlighting that the relations between Jordan and Egypt are intertwined and harmonious for the benefit of the two peoples, the Arab nation, and the region, Mubaidin emphasized that Egypt and Jordan serve as cornerstones for the security and stability of the Middle East, the Arab world, and regional and international security.He underscored that the Palestinian issue remains a top priority for coordination and consultation between Jordan and Egypt, whether before, during, or after the Israeli war on Gaza. Mubaidin stressed that there are continuous directives from the leaders of both countries for ongoing consultation and coordination regarding the Palestinian issue.The minister noted an escalation in communications, consultations, and coordination between Jordan and Egypt concerning the war on Gaza since its early hours. He pointed out that meetings and communications between His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi commenced at the outset of the war, extending through the peace summit in Cairo and the recent Aqaba summit. These discussions will persist in advocating for an immediate cessation of the war and the delivery of aid to Gaza, he added.Mubaidin emphasized that prior to October 7th, 2023, both Jordan and Egypt had warned about the violence and the potential destruction of a dream of a Palestinian state due to the occupation's persistent violations against Palestinians and Islamic and Christian holy sites. He lamented that the world's failure to heed these warnings led to the current state of destruction, devastation, and escalating violence in the region and beyond.He highlighted that since the onset of the war on Gaza, Jordan and Egypt vehemently opposed the displacement of Palestinians, advocating for an immediate cessation of the war and the delivery of aid to the people in Gaza. They steadfastly rejected the "liquidation" of the Palestinian cause at the expense of neighboring countries.Mubaidin underscored the ongoing efforts of both countries, alongside the international community, to halt the war and provide aid. He pointed to the diplomatic efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which played a crucial role in alleviating Palestinian suffering through the introduction of essential aid. Jordan and Egypt were among the first to consistently send aid to Gaza and treat the injured in on-site hospitals.Regarding the Israeli occupation's attempt to involve Egypt in a case at the International Court of Justice brought by South Africa, Mubaidin expressed Jordan's rejection of such efforts. He described it as a desperate move by an unabated war criminal targeting civilians, including children and women, committing genocide before the world.Mubaidin emphasized that both Egypt and Jordan act as a stumbling block to the Israeli occupation, revealing the truth about Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people. He framed their permanent and ongoing connection to the Palestinian issue as a national security issue.Jordan and Egypt, he noted, provided several trucks of aid without regard to the difficult economic conditions they are going through stemming from their humanitarian, Arab and leading role regarding the crucial issue. Those trucks remained stationed on the Rafah crossing from the Egyptian side for several days without being allowed entry in view of the whole world, he stated. The Israeli occupation controlled the number of trucks that entered and inspected them.Mubaidin stated that Jordan is ready to present necessary pleadings and evidence in support of the case brought by South Africa. The country remains fully prepared to advocate for Palestinians in all forums.Regarding Jordan's aid through the Karam Abu Salem crossing, Mubaidin explained ongoing efforts to provide aid through collaboration with international organizations. Jordan remains committed to aiding and mobilizing global public opinion for an immediate ceasefire.Discussing the Egyptian-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee, Mubaidin highlighted the open areas of cooperation between the two countries. He described the committee as one of the most successful bilateral committees.Regarding the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, Mubaidin emphasized its role as a model of Arab-Arab cooperation to be emulated. This cooperation is seen as essential for Arab national security within the framework of collaboration between Africa and Asia.Mubaidin pointed out the success of the quadripartite cooperation between Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, to which the four countries' leaders contributed. He stressed that the success of this cooperation made more Arab countries work to participate in it to achieve economic and trade cooperation that contributes to strengthening the Arab economy.Discussing the economic and political modernization vision by King Abdullah II, Mubaidin highlighted the government's continued implementation of royal directives. Despite regional challenges, the Jordanian economy has maintained its rating and strength.Regarding political modernization, Mubaidin revealed upcoming parliamentary elections, the first of their kind featuring a unique partisan experience in Jordan. The elections will proceed on time, irrespective of the war on Gaza, as per King Abdullah's commitment to preserving the Constitution and the democratic path which the Kingdom adopts.Acknowledging economic challenges, Mubaidin stated that measures have been taken by the government, following the Prime Minister's instructions, to address potential inflation resulting from the current situation.