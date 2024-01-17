JVA Refers 285 Cases To Judiciary For Violating Waste Management Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Jordan Valley, Jan. 16 (Petra) - Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) Environmental Protection Directorate, within its jurisdiction, transferred 285 cases to the Public Prosecutor for violating Waste Management Framework Law after concluding their legal stages.In a satement on Tuesday, the Directorate's Head, Mohammad Sqour, said referral mesures came after the law's activation on random dumping of waste in the streets, public places, gardens, parks, religious and tourist sites, and public institutions.Sqour stressed that environment protection seeks to maintain these areas' cleanliness, which are a destination for "large" numbers of hikers.During the past year, he noted the directorate carried out 188 visits to facilities, received 28 environmental complaints, issued 52 licensing transactions, conducted 114 awareness lectures, launched a climate initiative represented by planting trees to reduce pollution, and kicked off school initiatives entitled "My School is Green and my Environment is Clean."Ministry of Environment announced start of activating provisions of the Waste Management Framework Law No. 6 of 2020 on random dumping of waste, which coincided with the National Public Clean-up Campaign to arrest violators and take legal action against them.