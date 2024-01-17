Mou Signed To Achieve Jordan's Drug Security

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Jan. 16 (Petra) - President of Yarmouk University (YU), Dr. Islam Massad, and General Director of Jordanian Charity Medicine Bank (JCMB)‏, Dr. Wasfi Nawafleh, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aimed at deepening joint cooperation and serving local community.Speaking at the sigining ceremony, Massad said MoU importance lies in achieving the Royal vision by activating role of Jordanian and YU youth in the process of construction and development, engaging in volunteer work, providing assistance and health aid to needy groups and spreading a culture of awareness a the society level on optimal and safe medicination administration.Massad added that this memo represents a "true" opportunity to raise capabilities and skills of YU College of Pharmacy students to to engage in health institutions and enhance their societal responsibility to provide awareness and health assistance.For his part, Nawafleh stressed that this memo aims to expand JCMB's activities and programs, adding that, according to this memo, free medical days will be implemented in different regions nationwide.Under the MoU, joint charitable programs, projects and campaigns aimed at achieving Jordanian drug security will be held countrywide.The memo also seeks to implement joint awareness, educational and professional programs for Jordan's pharmacy and pharmaceutical sector, especially the university's pharmacy college students, aimed to raising their capabilities and developing their skills, in accordance with labor market requirements, as well as participating in local and international conferences and scientific seminars held jointly in the pharmaceutical sector.