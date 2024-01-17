26 Palestinians Arrested By Israeli Occupation Army In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Jan 16 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday arrested 26 Palestinians in fresh raids across the West Bank, which triggered clashes with local youth in several locations, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.It said in a statement that troops searched and ransacked dozens of homes as they stormed into cities and refugees camps in the latest raids, which have dramatically increased since Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, in which more than six thousand people were arrested, according to Palestinian sources.Those detained were referred to security bodies of the occupation authorities on charges of involvement in armed resistance against soldiers and Jewish settlers, it said.