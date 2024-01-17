Jordanian-Singapore ICT Forum: A Catalyst For Tech Investment, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) -- The inaugural Jordanian-Singapore Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Forum, held recently in Singapore, has been hailed as a significant step towards bolstering investment in the tech sector.Organized under the Jordan Source program by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the event saw the participation of numerous business leaders and was patronized by His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince of Jordan.Nidal Bitar, CEO of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), expressed optimism about strengthening tech relations with Singapore, following the Crown Prince's successful visit. Bitar emphasized the deepening cooperation in ICT and the exploration of new opportunities with Singaporean partners.Bitar highlighted the longstanding and fruitful relations between Jordan and Singapore, particularly in communications and information technology. He noted that int@j had previously hosted Singaporean experts at its conferences and forums, pointing to growing opportunities in areas like outsourcing and investment funds.Mohamed Mohtasib, CEO of the Innovative Startups and SMEs Fund (ISSF), detailed the forum's activities, which included meetings with government bodies, companies, investment funds, and business incubators in the tech sector, focusing especially on deep technology and entrepreneurship support organizations.The forum facilitated partnerships between Jordanian and Singaporean entrepreneurship sectors and included discussions with major investment funds in Singapore. Mohtasib highlighted the potential for Singaporean investment in Jordan and job creation through outsourcing to Singaporean companies operating in Jordan.Zain, through its creativity platform, shared that the forum provided insights into the work of Singaporean companies in innovation and IT, opening doors for potential cooperation and investment in Jordanian startups.Khaldoun Mahmoud, head of government relations at BIGO Technology for the Middle East and North Africa, emphasized BIGO's commitment to supporting Jordan's tech ecosystem. He discussed initiatives like the Singapore-Jordan business incubator program and the development of partnerships to boost the tech sector in both countries.Ahmed Masri, Executive Director of Progressive Generation Studios, remarked on the effectiveness of the participation, highlighting meetings with Singaporean companies interested in investing in Jordan. He noted that Jordan serves as a gateway to the Middle East, offering access to other markets.Waad Hawamdeh, CEO of Concentrix + Webhelp, specializing in outsourcing services and customer experiences, touched on the positive impact of the forum. He emphasized the opportunities it provided for networking with decision-makers worldwide, attracting investments to the region, and positioning Jordan as a hub for customer experience services and outsourcing.Youssef Chamoun, co-founder and CEO of ZenHR, shared his experience at the forum, noting the valuable opportunities for meeting and partnering with emerging Singaporean companies. He expressed his honor in meeting His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and sharing his entrepreneurial journey.The forum, with about 275 representatives from institutions and companies in the ICT sector from both Jordan and Singapore, aimed to enhance technological and digital economic cooperation for mutual benefit, showcasing the commitment of both countries to strengthening their partnership in the tech industry.