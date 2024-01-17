Jordan To Present Human Rights Progress At U.N. Council In Geneva

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 16 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to present its fourth periodic report before the Human Rights Council in Geneva. The official Jordanian delegation, comprising representatives from various key sectors, is scheduled to depart next Tuesday, with the presentation slated for Thursday, 1/25/2024.The delegation encompasses a broad spectrum of the Jordanian government and civil society, including representatives from the Prime Minister's office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Labor, the Chief Justice's Department, General Intelligence, the Jordanian National Commission for Women's Affairs, and a civil society representative.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates spearheaded the preparation of this crucial report. It chairs the Permanent Committee for Human Rights and has incorporated responses to 149 recommendations accepted by Jordan during the 2018 third periodic review.This comprehensive report, submitted to the United Nations in October 2023, adheres to the guidelines set by the Secretariat of the Human Rights Council.The timing of the report is notable, aligning with the approval of Jordan's political and economic system reform plans, as well as administrative reform and public sector modernization initiatives.These reforms demonstrate Jordan's adherence to the comprehensive national plan for human rights (2016-2025), the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and recommendations from the 2018 Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights and other international human rights mechanisms.Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the report reflects a strong political will to enhance human rights in the Kingdom. This commitment is further evidenced by the open and participatory approach adopted in the report's preparation.The process involved extensive consultation with a diverse array of stakeholders, including civil society institutions, trade unions, activists, academics, media professionals, and the National Center for Human Rights across all Jordanian governorates.Additionally, various human rights stakeholders in Jordan have submitted their independent assessments of the human rights situation in the Kingdom. These submissions, known as 'stakeholder statements' and 'shadow reports,' provide a comprehensive view of the human rights landscape in Jordan.The universal periodic review is a key process of the United Nations, where member states are periodically evaluated by the Human Rights Council. Each country is required to report on the measures it has implemented to strengthen and protect human rights at the national level, in alignment with international standards and obligations.The review covers a wide range of human rights issues, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, underscoring each country's commitment to improving its human rights record.The Jordanian delegation's upcoming presentation in Geneva is a testament to the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to uphold and enhance human rights, reflecting its commitment to international standards and its active engagement in the global human rights discourse.