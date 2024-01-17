Cold Weather To Prevail Across Jordan On Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 17 (Petra) - Jordan is set to experience a varied weather pattern on Wednesday, marked by cloud cover at medium and high altitudes. The prevailing weather will remain cold in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy milder temperatures. There's a slight chance of light rain showers in the far north, coupled with gentle southeast-to-southwest winds.In its daily report, the Jordan Meteorological Department cautioned about the potential formation of frost in the early morning over elevated mountainous areas and select desert regions. Additionally, there's a risk of reduced horizontal visibility in the morning due to fog over the northern high-altitude regions.On Thursday, a modest increase in temperatures is expected. While most areas will experience relatively cold conditions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are anticipated to enjoy comparatively warmer weather. Cloud cover at varying altitudes is expected, accompanied by light eastward winds.Friday is poised for a slight uptick in temperature, exceeding normal averages marginally. Pleasant conditions are forecast in the majority of areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer temperatures. Light southeast winds are anticipated.Today's peak temperatures will be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 25C and lows of 12C.