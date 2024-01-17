Israel And Hamas Agree To Supply Medicine And Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Israel and the
Palestinian Hamas movement reached an agreement on the supply of
medicines and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the
mediation of Qatar and France, the Qatari Foreign Ministry wrote on
its“X” page, Trend reports.
It is reported that under the agreement, humanitarian aid will
be delivered to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip,
including the worst-hit areas, in exchange for the provision of
medical supplies to hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
According to information, on January 17, two transport aircraft
belonging to the Qatar Air Force will deliver medicine and
humanitarian aid to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish through the Rafah
border crossing, located in the north of the Sinai Peninsula, and
from there it will be delivered to the Palestinian enclave.
