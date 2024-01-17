Japanese Foreign Minister Pays Visit To Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Japanese Foreign
Minister Yoko Kamikawa is on a visit to Türkiye, Trend reports.
As part of the visit, the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry
met with the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also took part in the
meeting.
The foreign ministers of the two countries are expected to make
statements to the media.
