Pakistani Foreign Ministry Condemns Iran's Strikes On Country's Territory

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The strikes carried out by the Iranian Armed Forces on the territory of Pakistan are a violation of the country's airspace, Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The Foreign Ministry noted that this could entail significant consequences.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls. This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the ministry noted.

On January 16, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the Jaysh al-Zolm terrorist group. Drones and missiles were used to strike the headquarters located in Pakistan.