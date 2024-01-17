Pakistani Foreign Ministry Condemns Iran's Strikes On Country's Territory

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The strikes
carried out by the Iranian Armed Forces on the territory of
Pakistan are a violation of the country's airspace, Pakistan's
foreign ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.
The Foreign Ministry noted that this could entail significant
consequences.
"Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its
airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which
resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three
girls. This violation of Pakistan's sovereignty is completely
unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the ministry
noted.
On January 16, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of
the Jaysh al-Zolm terrorist group. Drones and missiles were used to
strike the headquarters located in Pakistan.
